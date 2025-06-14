Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Grieving mother calls for Wellington’s historic crane’s removal after son’s death

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Jarreth Colquhoun (inset) died after jumping from the floating crane SS Hikitia on the Wellington waterfront in January 2024. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

Jarreth Colquhoun (inset) died after jumping from the floating crane SS Hikitia on the Wellington waterfront in January 2024. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

  • Jarreth Colquhoun, 33, died after jumping from the SS Hikitia crane into Wellington Harbour, the equivalent of jumping off a 12-storey building.
  • Devastated mum Sue Colquhoun wants the historic crane removed to prevent further tragedies.
  • The Maritime Heritage Trust and Wellington City Council are discussing safety measures, but the trust doesn’t believe moving the crane would change things.

Grieving mum Sue Colquhoun fears it’s only a matter of time until someone else jumps off the historic crane, the SS Hikitia, moored on Wellington’s waterfront.

Last January, her son Jarreth climbed to the top, waved to a crowd below and jumped feet first into the harbour - the equivalent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand