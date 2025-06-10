Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Crane jump tragedy: Meth and cold water caused Jarreth Colquhoun’s death in Wellington Harbour

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Jarreth Colquhoun (inset) died after jumping from the floating crane Hikitia on the Wellington waterfront on January 26, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jarreth Colquhoun (inset) died after jumping from the floating crane Hikitia on the Wellington waterfront on January 26, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Jarreth Colquhoun, 33, died after jumping from the SS Hikitia crane into Wellington Harbour, the equivalent of jumping off a 12-storey building.
  • A post-mortem examination revealed alcohol, cannabis, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
  • A coroner has released her findings on the death and made recommendations in the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

After climbing to the top of a crane moored at the capital’s waterfront, Jarreth Colquhoun took off his cap and waved to the crowd below.

The waterfront was busy that summer’s day with spectators gathered to watch the nearby Manu World Champs, where the goal is to create

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand