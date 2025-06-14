Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel, Iran trade threats as conflict escalates

By Ahmad Parhizi, Sebastien Ricci and Alice Chancellor
AFP·
5 mins to read

Iranian Red Crescent volunteers gathered in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Tehran. Photo / Iranian Red Crescent, AFP

Iranian Red Crescent volunteers gathered in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Tehran. Photo / Iranian Red Crescent, AFP

Israel has threatened to strike “every target of the ayatollah regime” in Iran, whose President warned of a severe response if the Israeli attacks continue, fuelling fears of an escalating conflict.

The threats came as the two longtime foes continued to exchange fire after Israel unleashed an unprecedented aerial bombing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World