Maurice Gee at the Auckland Writers & Readers Festival in 2012. Photo / Steven McNicholl

One of New Zealand’s most distinguished and prolific writers, Maurice Gee, has died in Nelson. He was aged 93.

News of his death has been reported by Stuff.

Gee wrote more than 30 novels for adults and children, including Plumb, described by the Oxford Companion to New Zealand Literature as one of the best novels ever written in New Zealand.

He won numerous awards, including the James Tait Black Memorial Prize in the UK, the Mansfield Menton Fellowship, the Robert Burns Fellowship and a Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement. In 2003, he was recognised as one of New Zealand’s greatest living artists across all disciplines by the Arts Foundation of New Zealand, which presented him with an Icon Award.