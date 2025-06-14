After a couple of pars, the course landed the first blow against the 38-year-old, who couldn’t quite scramble away after sending his drive into the Church Pews bunker and carded a double bogey.
Fox countered immediately though.
With birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes – par five, four and three respectively – Fox found himself a one-under-par for the round and threatening to break well inside the top 20.
However, wayward drives on the seventh and ninth saw Fox battling with the rough, giving shots back to the course with a bogey and another double bogey to sit two-over at the turn.
The back nine was less eventful on the scorecard for Fox, who parred all but the par-four 15th, where he paid for sending his second shot into the backside green bunker. He left himself a look at par with about a 3m putt, but the greens at Oakmont have been tricky all week and he wasn’t able to avoid dropping a shot.
It was the second round in a row that Fox had posted a 73, but with players struggling to go under par this week, there remains plenty of movement to be seen on the leaderboard as the final round plays out tomorrow.
