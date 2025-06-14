After confirming his place in the championship rounds at the US Open, Ryan Fox had the same thing to say about Oakmont Country Club as several of his competitors.

“Oakmont is hard,” he posted on social media.

And playing in the weekend rounds at a major for his 10th straight appearance across golf’s top four tournaments, Fox fought with the famed course near Pittsburgh.

The Kiwi carded a three-over-par 73 in his third round to fall to eight-over for the tournament. At the time his round finished, Fox sat in a tie for 41st, but that was likely to change with players still on the course.

With a morning tee time and paired with friend Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, Fox’s fight with the course began early.