New Zealand expat and former political journalist Henry Cooke told The Front Page that there is a generally dour mood across the UK.

”I think that’s what I find different about the UK versus at least New Zealand when I left ... there is kind of a widely held sense that the best days are behind them and things are getting worse.”

Labour’s election manifesto had 121 pages but wasn’t particularly detailed, he said.

“There are clear signposts, things like adding the equivalent of GST to private school fees to fund more teachers, big planning reform, kind of like what [New Zealand Housing Minister Chris Bishop] mentioned to unlock housing and other investment in the UK.

“But it is not a radical shift of vision. They’ve stuck to the kind of Tory fiscal envelope on overall spending. It’s definitely a Labour colour of that – I think it’s pretty easy to expect that there’ll be generally more spending on health, generally more spending on education, perhaps less spending on defence, but there will overall not be a kind of seismic shift.”

With that in mind, any Kiwis planning on heading to the UK for their OE should not expect much difference.

“Unless maybe you were someone who wanted to work in a government job – it’s only going to be higher public sector employment. Other than that, I’d say the reasons to move to the UK ... there’s so many bits of Europe to visit, that’s not going to change.

“If Starmer does what he wants to do and really raises wages, that will be a big change there [and] money will be much better in the UK. But for the immediate future, your reasons to move to the UK are about as good now as it was two weeks ago.”

Listen to the full episode for more on what the Labour win means for the UK, and the similarities between the UK and NZ.

