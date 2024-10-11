Independent bookstores celebrating despite tough retail environment

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along!”

Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand (BSANZ) association manager Renee Rowland said independent bookstores, although small, collectively offer a powerful community tool for cohesion.

“These shops, run by hardworking and enthusiastic community-minded people, are hubs of activity with a ripple effect of increased social cohesion and positive impacts on attendees’ intellectual and emotional health,” she said.

Rowland said physical bookstores are maintaining their customers because of their ability to support the needs of “diverse and sometimes historically marginalised groups”.

A recent BSANZ Pulse Survey found 80% of its members hold at least one public event a month, with a third of respondents holding more than 20 events a year.

These events, curated according to the needs of the community, include book clubs, author talks, book launches across a wide variety of genres, poetry readings, and panel debates on issues of the day.

“The fact that physical bookstores are holding steady in a tough retail environment is largely due to their role in communities as places that bring people together,” said Rowland.

Bel Monypenny, from Christchurch’s Scorpio Books, said bookstores are still thriving because they offer a space for human connection.

“It’s a valuable, tangible thing, people crave that connection in an increasingly digitalised world,” she said.

“Another part of it is cutting through the thousands of options and being able to talk to a human who can find you the right book for you.”

Jenna Todd, the manager of independent Auckland bookstore Time Out, said that more than ever, people need books.

“I think there’s a bit of digital fatigue and a book is a great alternative.”

Todd said books offer a means for people to discuss stories and ideas.

“We’re seeing people yearning for connection, books are a great way to connect – you can have a great discussion about books,” she said.

“We are so privileged to be part of that conversation.”

Aotearoa New Zealand Bookshop Day will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, with events in stores up and down the country.

