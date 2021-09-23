Voyager 2021 media awards
Incomplete roadworks cause 'massive delays' for Wellington commuters on State Highway 1 

Congestion on SH1. Photo / Edgar Moore, Facebook

Incomplete roadworks are causing headaches for Wellington commuters this morning.

Traffic is crawling along State Highway 1 at Mackays Crossing between Paekākāriki and Raumati, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning of significant delays.

Initially, there was a stop/go sign in place but by 8am this was removed - however, a 30km/h speed limit is in place.

Significant delays are expected for the morning.

A local Facebook page focused on traffic updates said the southbound lane had barely moved in over 30 minutes.

"[Traffic is] currently back to Paraparaumu on the expressway and building. Northbound is pretty much ok. Expect massive delays here.