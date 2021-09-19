Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta eliminated in Wellington - all 17 cases recovered

September 19 2021 There are 24 new Covid cases in the community in what is the penultimate day before Monday's big alert levels decision.

Delta has been eliminated in Wellington.

The last of the Capital's 17 community cases are now considered recovered.

The news was revealed in an update from the Ministry of Health today, which also announced 24 new community cases in Auckland.

Along with the rest of the country outside Auckland, the Capital remains in alert level 2 until at least next week, although the Prime Minister has signalled a possible loosening of level 2 restrictions.

The country was plunged into lockdown on August 17 after the detection of a community case of Covid-19 in Auckland, which has since ballooned to an outbreak of 1050.

This included 17 in Wellington, the only region outside Auckland to detect community cases since the outbreak began.

The Capital's first cases were recorded on Friday, August 20, in three Wellingtonians who returned from Auckland and had been at locations of interest over the weekend.

Two cases were located in the suburb of Miramar, in the same household, and another in Johnsonville.

Locations of interest listed for the capital included a popular Johnsonville bar, several supermarkets and a petrol station the travelers visited on their drive home from Auckland.

An additional 14 cases were announced over the following two weeks, all of which were household contacts.

There was no recorded transmission at any of Wellington's listed locations of interest.

Wellington's last community case of Covid-19 was recorded on Friday September 3, and just one of the 17 cases required hospitalisation.

What does 'recovered' mean?

The Ministry of Health's deputy director of public health Dr Richard Jaine said New Zealand's criteria for recovery from Covid-19 had been recently reviewed.

In order for a case of Covid-19 to be released from isolation, at least 10 days needs to pass since the onset of symptoms or a positive test, if they had remained asymptomatic.

They also had to have had 72 hours symptom-free, and meet the criteria as determined by a health practitioner or medical officer of health responsible for their care.

Border cases were still required to spend 14 days in managed isolation, even if they were deemed recovered earlier than this.

"Throughout this and previous outbreaks, Auckland Regional Public Health Service has been managing cases of Covid-19 in accordance with this clinical guidance," Jaine said.

A nurse taking a nose swab at the Johnsonville Medical Centre's Covid-19 testing station, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"These decisions are based on clinical judgements by experienced and trained medical officers of health who have safely managed thousands of people who have had Covid-19 back into the New Zealand community."

However, in late August, the ministry finalised updated guidance to move to an increased period of 14 days since the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

Jaine said public health units were now operating under this guidance although it had not been officially implemented.

"In Auckland, the focus is on managing the current substantial outbreak and the implementation of this guidance will occur as the demand from the outbreak lessens.

"Meanwhile, people are being discharged only after being assessed by a medical officer of health."

"The ministry continues to keep abreast of developments in science and in public health thinking, along with changes in the virus, as part of ensuring our approach to Covid-19 is effective and adapts when needed."

More than 70% of the people in our region have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – what a massive effort 🎉 💛 pic.twitter.com/6G6rFtP0sd — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) September 15, 2021

Capital and Coast DHB has recorded that more than 70 per cent of Wellingtonians have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Two managed isolation facilities were used in the capital - the Grand Mercure for accommodating confirmed Covid-19 cases, and the Bay Plaza in Oriental Bay for close contacts who could not isolate safely at home.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has confirmed no close contacts were required to be isolated in the Bay Plaza Hotel.

This week the Herald reported that the ventilation systems at the Bay Plaza Hotel were not considered to be up to the standard of the more infectious delta variant.

Capacity at the hotel – which was now receiving returnees again - had been halved to 32 rooms, and would cease to operate as an MIQ facility at the end of the year.

