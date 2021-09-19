Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 24 new cases today; PM Jacinda Ardern with the latest ahead of big Cabinet lockdown decision

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

There are 24 new Covid cases in the community in what is the penultimate day before Monday's big alert levels decision.

Twenty-one cases are linked to existing cases in the outbreak, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said. Three cases are unlinked, she said.

Nineteen cases are linked through household contacts. Twelve were in quarantine when tested and the other 9 were isolating at home. Investigations continue into the three unlinked cases.

More cases are expected in the coming days as some of the recent cases are from large households, where contacts are expected to test positive - but they are already in isolation.

13 people are in hospital, and four in ICU. "We do know this is a stressful time for them and their whanau."

It comes after 20 new community cases were reported in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday, a big jump from 11 the day before and continuing the "long tail" of the outbreak.

All 20 of yesterday's cases are linked to existing cases, McElnay said today.

On Monday Cabinet will decide after nearly five weeks whether to shift Auckland out of level 4, and the rest of the country back to less restrictive level 2 settings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week indicated an in-principle decision Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.

Despite ongoing cases, the director of public health, Dr Caroline McElnay, who will also be at today's update, said on Friday they were "cautiously optimistic" that Auckland would be able to move out of alert level 4 this week despite a smattering of a few unlinked cases.

Covid commentators say Monday's decision will be one of the Government's toughest yet, with business and public pressure mounting on the Government to ease lockdown restrictions despite these cases.

Cabinet ministers will be forced to balance the risk of further transmission against economic pressures and concerns residents are getting "lockdown fatigue", the experts say.

One of the key risks is whether level 3 will prove able to stamp out Covid cases.

If it doesn't, Auckland could be forced back into level 4 at a later date or - in a worse-case scenario where cases escalate like in New South Wales - be kept under tough restrictions for months until enough people are vaccinated.

Another key to Monday's decision will be how many cases of concern are not yet linked back to people known to have the virus, and whether this means Covid is transmitting without detection.

Meanwhile police continue to tackle a slew of lockdown breaches by Aucklanders travelling south at a time when the Ministry of Health is tightening restrictions on cross-boundary travels.

In figures released to the Herald last week, a Ministry spokeswoman said just 170 of the 3900 exemption applications had been approved for Aucklanders to leave the city.

There have been at least seven incidents, involving 16 people leaving the region over the last few days.