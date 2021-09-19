Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prisoner tests positive at Mt Eden jail

A prisoner at Mt Eden has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

A prisoner who arrived at an Auckland jail late last week has tested positive for Covid-19.

Corrections Association vice president Paul Dennehy said the prisoner was one of 13 people remanded at Mt Eden and tested for Covid-19 shortly after arriving.

All but one of those prisoners at the central Auckland facility tested negative.

It was not immediately clear where the prisoner was before he arrived at Mt Eden.

"The individual and his cellmates have been transferred to the site's quarantine unit," Dennehy said.

Dennehy said the Corrections Association was working with prison management to ensure the situation was handled appropriately.

"It was just a matter of time before someone with Covid came into a prison facility," Dennehy added.

He said staff were wearing full PPE where necessary.

The Herald understands lawyers have been informed of a positive test result and some court staff have been told to take precautionary measures, possibly including isolating at home.

The Herald has been told the defendant appeared in Manukau District Court - but no government agency has confirmed or denied this.

Police, Corrections, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.

Shortly before noon, Manukau District Court was not on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest.

During the level 4 lockdown, most lawyers, especially defence counsel, have been working remotely.

But in multiple recent hearings, judges, registrars and police prosecutors have been in courtrooms.

Prison guards at Manukau District Court on Friday were seen wearing surgical gowns, gloves, and masks.

Others working in the court on Friday were wearing face masks.

During level 4, no new jury trials are starting in the High Court or District Court. Jury trials that began before lockdown have been adjourned.