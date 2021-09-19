Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prisoner went to court, later tested positive at Mt Eden jail

A prisoner at Mt Eden has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

A prisoner at Mt Eden has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

A prisoner who arrived at an Auckland jail attended court on Friday when no technology was available for him to appear remotely, and he later tested positive for Covid-19.

More than a dozen people are regarded as contacts and Manukau District Court, a nearby custody unit and police vehicles had to be deep-cleaned.

After Herald enquiries, police and the Ministry of Justice have confirmed the man attended Manukau District Court in person.

Ministry of Justice Chief Operating Officer Carl Crafar said the defendant was in police custody and appeared in person at the court at about noon on Friday.

"Based on guidance from the Ministry of Health, the four people who were in the courtroom with the defendant are self-isolating and have been advised to get tested."

Crafar said if facilities for audio-visual links were unavailable, defendants would appear in person.

"Based on guidance from the Ministry of Health, the four people who were in the courtroom with the defendant are self-isolating and have been advised to get tested."

Police said four staff were isolating at home following advice from health officials.

Those staff were involved in transporting a man who'd been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.

"The man was transported to the Manukau Custody Unit in a police vehicle, and his partner taken to another address in a separate police vehicle," a police spokeswoman said.

"The pair wore face coverings, and all staff wore N95 masks and gloves. There was nothing to indicate to staff that either of the pair were unwell."

Earlier today, Corrections Association vice president Paul Dennehy said the prisoner was one of 13 people remanded at Mt Eden and tested for Covid-19 shortly after arriving.

All but one of those prisoners at the central Auckland facility tested negative.

The prisoner was in part of the Tikapa Moana/Firth of Thames area, but inside Counties Manukau's district health board boundary, before he arrived in metropolitan Auckland.

"The individual and his cellmates have been transferred to the site's quarantine unit," Dennehy said.

Dennehy said the Corrections Association was working with management to ensure the situation was handled appropriately.

"It was just a matter of time before someone with Covid came into a prison facility," Dennehy added.

He said staff were wearing full PPE where necessary.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed the prisoner had travelled from Counties Manukau.

At the 1pm Government press conference, McElnay said four police officers, five Corrections staff and six prisoners were being treated as contacts.

The man who tested positive had been travelling with another person who was now isolating.

There was no suggestion the prisoner had travelled from outside any area currently in alert level 4.

McElnay said the prisoner and the person who was travelling with him had been co-operative and were following instructions and Covid-19 safety protocols.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised health and safety measures at the prison.

"I do want to acknowledge the protocols that are extraordinarily rigorous that have led to this detection," she said this afternoon.

She said newly arrived prisoners were supposed to wear masks, and were kept separate from other prisoners.

Ardern said the inmate arrived in Mt Eden at 6.45pm on Friday and was tested soon after, which is standard practice.

Staff working with the inmate were in their own pod or bubble and fully vaccinated.

Neil Beales, Corrections Chief Custodial Officer, said the man was secured in his cell at 9.10pm and so had very limited contact with other prisoners and staff.

"All new receptions into custody are transported in a secure vehicle and both prisoners and staff are required to wear PPE," Beales said in a statement.

"Our prisoner escort vehicles have enhanced cleaning procedures in place to prevent any potential for the virus to spread between movements."

Beales said Corrections provided information to all affected prisoners and explained health and safety measures to inmates.

He said during alert level 4 the prison was closed to all visitors and only essential staff were on site.

The Herald understood lawyers at Manukau District Court were informed of a positive Covid-19 test result.

Manukau District Court is not among the Ministry of Health's locations of interest, and Ardern did not know of any judges or lawyers having to isolate due to Covid-19 exposure.

During level 4, most lawyers, especially defence counsel, have been working remotely.

But in some recent hearings, judges, registrars and police prosecutors have been in courtrooms.

Corrections officers at one Manukau District Court hearing on Friday were seen wearing surgical gowns, gloves, and masks.

Others in the court were wearing face masks.

During level 4, no new jury trials are starting in the High Court or District Court.