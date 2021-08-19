Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Everything we know so far about Wellington cases

People walking and exercising along Oriental Parade in Wellington on day two of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

People walking and exercising along Oriental Parade in Wellington on day two of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are two cases of Covid-19 in the Wellington suburb of Miramar - both in the same family.

There is also an unconfirmed report of a case in Johnsonville, the Herald understands.

The Capital and Coast District Health Board has referred any questions about the potential Wellington cases to the Ministry of Health, which is due to provide an update at 1pm.

Mayor Andy Foster said he was aware of media reports about Covid-19 cases in the Wellington community and the council was seeking further information from health authorities.

Council staff were continuing to work closely with those authorities to provide more testing capacity and speed up vaccinations, Foster said.

An additional testing facility has already been set up at Hataitai Park and a vaccination centre will open at the Michael Fowler Centre tomorrow, he said.

Foster said there's capacity to stand up further testing and vaccination facilities as required.

These latest reports of Covid-19 confirmed the Government's decision to "go hard and fast with lockdown" was the right thing to do, Foster said.

"It also confirms the importance of every one of us doing our part - staying home, staying separate, wearing a mask if going to the supermarket or medical facility, contact tracing, good hygiene protocols, and getting vaccinated.

"Finally at this stage, I want to again thank all our essential service workers, for doing what you are doing to keep us all safe and fed, and keeping essential infrastructure running. You are all heroes in my book."

People wearing masks waiting to be tested for Covid-19 at the Taranaki St site in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

At midday today there were about 30 cars waiting for testing at the Taranaki St site.

The queue stretched 200 metres down the street, almost to Vivian St.

More than 1000 people got a Covid-19 test in the Wellington region on the first day of lockdown on Wednesday.

The Capital and Coast DHB said 827 people were tested in Wellington, with a further 186 in the Hutt Valley, amounting to a total of 1013.

Testing numbers for yesterday are due to be released today.

At midday today there were about 30 cars waiting for testing at the Taranaki St site. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Yesterday, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said wastewater testing results, including from the Wellington region, have so far come back negative.

The Herald understands there are now at least 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country, with more possibly to be revealed this afternoon, including the two confirmed cases in Miramar.

Cabinet is meeting at 1pm today to consider the latest information to decide whether there will be any changes to alert levels.