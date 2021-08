Motorists are being warned to expect delays while the the slip on SH1 near Paekakariki is cleared. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A passenger train has derailed north of Wellington, with a large slip blocking State HIghway 1.

Wellington motorists heading along SH1 at Paekakariki are being warned to expect delays due to a large slip.

The slip is blocking the southbound lane just south of Paekakariki Hill Rd in Wellington.

SH1 PAEKAKARIKI — SLIP — 6:35AM

A slip is blocking a southbound lane just south of Paekakariki Hill Rd. Pass the scene with care and expect delays as Crews work to CLEAR the incident. More here: https://t.co/ipGoSLmYrv. ^MF pic.twitter.com/iH4ftNs4ct — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 16, 2021

NZTA is urging people to take care while passing through the area while work is underway to clear the road.