An interview has been unearthed where the star shared his thoughts on monogamy. Photo / Getty Images

An interview has been unearthed where the star shared his thoughts on monogamy. Photo / Getty Images

Well, well, well another high-profile middle-aged man has been accused of cheating on his 11/10 wife.

In a cliche as old as time, allegations of infidelity have been swirling around Maroon 5 frontman, 43-year-old Adam Levine, who seems to have a penchant for sliding into young women's DMs (direct messages).

At the time of writing at least three women have taken to social media to accuse the star of sending inappropriate or sexual messages.

Sumner Stroh, who first made the allegations, claimed she and Levine had a lengthy affair last year which allegedly ended because they lost touch.

While Levine has denied having an affair on his Victoria's Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, he has admitted to sending "flirtatious" DMs.

Putting aside the cheating claims, his actions have caused some to ponder, when does innocent online chat cross the line into cheating?

This week on the Herald's youth podcast, In the Loop, hosts Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris discuss just that with entertainment writer and dating columnist Lillie Rohan.

Regardless of whether it's cheating or not, Rohan told the show the situation did not look good for the musician.

"A source has come out and told E news that his wife believes that he hasn't physically cheated, and he might not have, but he's still got wandering eyes."

Rohan said if he's doing it in the DMs, he was probably doing something in person.

"It just seems like he's not really that remorseful."

Kinnear felt sliding into the DMs had always been a grey area, but the messages he sent "crossed the line".

She believed if it was a physical affair and a one-time thing people can move through it, but when there is an emotional connection it's hard to go forward.

"He knows that he's in the wrong, right, because one of the alleged messages, he's like 'You know I shouldn't be talking to you right'?"

She told the show Prinsloo had not come out and said anything, and there was speculation that they may have an open marriage.

An interview Levine did with Cosmopolitan in 2009 was also unearthed earlier this week where he was very forthcoming with his thoughts on infidelity.

E! News reported the then 29-year-old singer said, "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic make-up. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."

The star married Prinsloo, five years later in 2014. The couple have two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have recently announced they are expecting their third child.

Hear the full discussion on this week's podcast.