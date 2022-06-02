Television New Zealand has now launched a review into its hiring processes amid the Kamahl Santamaria allegations. Photo / Supplied

As the days tick on more is emerging about TVNZ Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria and his abrupt exit from the broadcaster.

This week on the In the Loop podcast, journalist Katie Harris is joined by guest host Aaron Dahmen, as well as Tom Dillane, who has been covering the developing situation at TVNZ.

Santamaria's departure comes after allegations emerged of inappropriate conduct with women.

On the show, Harris and Dillane reveal what insiders have been feeling and explain how the drama has unfolded.

TVNZ confirmed on Saturday Santamaria had resigned and that he had been on leave for a week "while he dealt with a personal matter".

However, since then, the organisation's tune has changed and a review into its hiring processes has been launched by chief executive Simon Power.

Power said to staff it was his view their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed.

He said once the review was complete he would share any recommendations with TVNZ staff.

There have been several leaked emails this week, some revealing discontent among staff.

Story production and operations general manager Andrew Fernie sent an email to staff titled "Leaking TVNZ emails, why?", which was also leaked to the Herald, saying the challenging time did not excuse leaking internal emails to other news outlets.

More emails that formed part of the exchange have now been shared with the Herald, showing two staff members' frustration with the situation at TVNZ and the "don't leak" email.

And on Thursday it was announced the head of news and current affairs at TVNZ would be on leave during an investigation.

Paul Yurisich has been in the spotlight for the past week after Santamaria's abrupt departure after just 32 days in the job.

It is understood Yurisich recruited Santamaria from Al Jazeera, where the pair also worked together.

Santamaria had been accused of sending multiple women inappropriate messages in his previous role at Al Jazeera, a former colleague claims.

A former staffer at the Doha-based organisation, who asked not to be named, said Santamaria was alleged to have sent the messages using the newsroom's internal messaging system.

"There are women who have been subjected to inappropriate behaviour ... at Al Jazeera, who are thinking about whether they are going to come forward at the moment," she said.

