The offenders dumped the stolen vehicle at the corner of Totara Cres and Rangiora St in Woburn before getting into another stolen vehicle, which was dumped on Parliament St.

The offenders then fled on foot. A police attempt to use a dog unit to track the offenders failed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd said the victim received minor injuries, but was understandably extremely upset.

“Police are very concerned by the level of violence shown by those involved.

“Inquiries to identify those involved are well under way and we are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.”

Police ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has information or CCTV footage to contact them online or via 105 using reference number 241117/8174.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.