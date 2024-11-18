- A female shopkeeper was violently assaulted during a Hutt Central dairy robbery.
- Offenders made off in a stolen car with cash, cigarettes and other items.
- Police say they are concerned by the level of violence during the robbery.
Police are “very concerned” by the violence used in a dairy robbery in Lower Hutt last night.
A female shopkeeper was assaulted during the violent robbery at a Hutt Central dairy about 6.41pm.
Police said at least four masked offenders entered the dairy on Knights Rd and attacked the woman before taking off in a stolen vehicle with cigarettes, cash and other items.