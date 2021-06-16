Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

House on fire in Wellington's Mount Victoria

Quick Read
A house is on fire in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria. Photo / Supplied

A house is on fire in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Austin St in Wellington's Mount Victoria.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the whole house had been consumed by the flames with around 10 fire appliances at the scene.

The fire has been contained to the property.

NZME's Michael Neilson said flames were bursting out of the house onto the street.

Do you know more? Click here to email us

People had run around the house in an attempt to check if anyone was inside, he said.

Police and St John were also at the scene.