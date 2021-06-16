House on fire in Wellington's Mount Victoria

A house is on fire in the Wellington suburb of Mount Victoria. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Austin St in Wellington's Mount Victoria.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the whole house had been consumed by the flames with around 10 fire appliances at the scene.

The fire has been contained to the property.

NZME's Michael Neilson said flames were bursting out of the house onto the street.

People had run around the house in an attempt to check if anyone was inside, he said.

Police and St John were also at the scene.