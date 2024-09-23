Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is copping criticism from fellow councillors after a “confusing” TV interview where she muddled her message on selling airport shares - and whether she’d sold her car to help pay the bills.
Whanau, whose mayoral salary is $190,000, last week told Newstalk ZB she had recently sold her car to “kind of help pay the bills”.
“I walk to work again, my mortgage rates have doubled in the past few years – so I’m feeling the crunch as well, but I also recognise the privilege that I have.”
The mayor was challenged on that claim on TVNZ’s Q+A yesterday, with host Jack Tame asking her whether it was true she sold her car to cover her costs.
“No, I actually didn’t,” she said. “It’s a shame because it was taken out of context. It was an hour-long interview. You get a bit relaxed. The main reason, actually, was because it’s a walkable city. I don’t need a car living in the city centre.”
The story became more confused when Whanau’s office sent a further clarification after the Q+A interview finished.
In a statement to the state broadcaster, the mayor’s office said she did sell her car to help with her mortgage, as her weekly repayments had doubled.
“It also made sense to sell as it was no longer needed as she had moved into a townhouse near the city centre.”
Later in the interview, Whanau was asked whether she had delivered political unity at the council table, to which she replied “it doesn’t look that way”.
“The majority of councillors that we have put Wellington first [...] there is a small few that, unfortunately, overshadow a lot of that good work because of their dysfunctional behaviour.
“I’d just encourage the public - don’t let that sort of political riff-raff take over the good work that the council is doing,” Whanau added.
Councillor Ray Chung, a vocal critic of many of the mayor’s positions, said the interview was “terrible”.
He said the story about her car being sold appeared “doubtful”.
“Tory [Whanau] was saying exactly the same as what she’s accusing the independent councillors of. So now we’re riff-raff councillors? There’s no fiscal responsibility and no one can afford to go out to support the restaurants and businesses now.”
Councillor Nicola Young said she might get the riff-raff slogan on a shirt as a “badge of honour”.
Councillor Diane Calvert accused Whanau of “pure flip-flopping”.
“If she can’t get the story right about her own car, how can she get the story right around the airport shares, the Long-Term Plan, which she was also discussing and seemed to be confused about?”
Calvert said “a lot of people” had contacted the council complaining of financial struggles amid a double-digit rates rise, and suggesting the city should cut back on “nice to haves”.
However, he supported her overall plan to sell them, saying Whanau was taking a “responsible approach” to the need for an insurance fund - something he deemed “critical”.
Brown added the city had spent millions on the city’s sludge minimisation facility, Town Hall, and library, and argued entities such as the Cable Car and Sky Stadium were “hugely” under-insured.
“If we can’t create the fund with the proceeds of asset sales, we need to find the money from other sources.”
Brown said he didn’t know if the LTP would pass, saying it looked very close.
”I certainly hope that a couple of those opposed put down their placards and do what is best for Wellington, rather than pushing their doctrines.”
Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.