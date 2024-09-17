“But what I want to say right now is yip, let’s acknowledge that it’s tough. I don’t want us to talk us further into doom and gloom.”

When pressed by Mills about whether she “actually feels it” - the financial pressure - Whanau said she did.

“I don’t want to downplay the privilege that I have. I am the mayor of the city, I have a house and I’m very thankful for that.

“However I’ve just sold my car recently to kind of help pay the bills, I walk to work again, my mortgage rates have doubled in the past few years. So I’m feeling the crunch as well, but I also recognise the privilege that I have.”

When questioned further by the Herald Whanau declined to say what type of car it was beyond a “hatchback”. She said the sale had taken place “a few months ago”. She also pointed out she had recently moved into a townhouse in the city.

Whanau said as well as her mortgage rates doubling, she had also had to make some “adjustments to her lifestyle”.

“I.e. do nothing in terms of socialising and stuff. I can’t spend at the moment because of the cost of living crisis like many others.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mills questioned how that was going to help struggling businesses and Whanau agreed it wouldn’t, but said it was an issue facing people across the country due to job losses and high interest rates.

She said every time she sees a business close she thinks, “Oh man, what could we have done?”

Whanau said the biggest issue for businesses in Wellington seemed to be less foot traffic and less spend, which she felt had been accelerated by public sector cuts.

She was confident the council’s long-term plan would revitalise the city over the next few years.

In the short term, Whanau said she was working with businesses to have more parklets in the city, host a New Year’s Eve festival, and was speaking with local designers to hold a fashion event to raise awareness of their brands following the cancellation of this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week.