Egerton said he got most of the gear in “free bins” and through a disposal sale scheme, where ex-service NZDF gear is sold.
He now faces several charges at a court martial held at Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North this week. He is accused of stealing service gear and attempting to profit from it on TradeMe. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Egerton pleaded guilty this morning to two charges of failing to comply with written orders for possessing spent ammunition as well as parts of exploded Claymore mines.
Egerton later told investigators he had taken the used explosives from the Waiouru Military Camp’s dump and had collected the spent ammunition from a treeline.
The Crown intends to call 15 witnesses in coming days, the first of which was a member of the military police who gave evidence before the court this afternoon that he confronted Egerton while he was at his work at Linton where he admitted to selling NZDF property on TradeMe.
That officer told the court that he’d asked Egerton why he was selling the kit, to which he claimed he responded; “To make money and to get rid of old kit”.
Under questioning the officer said that he had conducted similar investigations in the past and they were relatively common.
He was also questioned about how well it was known among NZDF personnel that it was an offence to sell military property.
“I would venture, and be so bold, that everyone knows you’re not supposed to,” the officer said.
“It is taught from a very early stage in a soldier’s career that it is not to be done.”
Another witness confirmed it was common to see army gear for sale online, but it was the sheer scale of items that caught the attention of military police in this case.
The trial continues tomorrow.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.