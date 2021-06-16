TJ Perenara among new inductees to Porirua hall of fame. Photo / Paul Taylor

All Black TJ Perenara, and chocolate pioneer JH Whittaker are among those who feature in the list of new inductees to the Porirua Hall of Fame.

Last week the Porirua City Councillors and Mayor Anita Baker decided to add four more people to the infamous wall - James Henry Whittaker, Ellinore Ginn, Neil Ieremia and TJ Perenara.

The wall on the ground floor of Te Rauparaha Arena have photos of individuals who have helped put Porirua on the map.

Creator of Whittaker's chocolate JH Whittaker featured on the list.

Whittaker moved from England to NZ in 1890 and set up the Whittaker's company in Christchurch in 1896, before moving to Wellington in 1911.

He died in 1947, before Whittaker's set up their operation in Elsdon in Porirua in 1969. His two grandsons, Andrew and Brian, have been in charge of operations since 1978 and live in Porirua.

Co-chief operating officers, and great-grandchildren of JH Whittaker, Holly and Matt Whittaker, said the family is honoured by the admission of JH Whittaker.

"Whittaker's is a proud member of the Porirua community, and has been since our chocolate factory was established here more than half a century ago."

Baker formally welcomed JH Whittaker to the Hall of Fame during the Porirua Business Growth Forum.

One of the most capped Hurricanes players of all time, TJ Perenara who grew up in Titahi Bay joins fellow Northern United and the late All Black Jerry Collins on the Hall of Fame.

Perenara has been known for his Porirua roots, and is vocal about inclusiveness and diversity in rugby.

Ellinore Ginn founded the Titahi Bay Little Theatre in 1950 which later became the Porirua Little Theatre.

Ginn's daughter Margot Stuart was proud of the announcement.

"If I could choose winning Lotto or having my mother in the Hall of Fame, I'd take the latter - I'm just so flabbergasted and happy to see it happen."

Neil Ieremia, is the founder and artistic director of Black Grace, a predominantly male Pacific Island and Māori dance company.

Ieremia has won numerous awards, which include being appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for services to dance.

Ieremia said he was stoked to get his photo in the Hall of Fame given his first performance was at the arena's predecessor the recreation centre.

"I might live in Auckland now, but I still have family in Porirua and it will always be home for me."

The four inductees join 12 others on the hall of Fame which include author Patrcia Grace, weightlifter Olivia Baker, golfer Michael Campbell and politician Russell Marshal.