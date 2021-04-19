House destroyed in Waitati fire

A house in Waitati was completely destroyed in a fire early this morning. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A house in Waitati has been completely destroyed by fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the scene in Double Hill Rd just after 5am.

Two fire appliances, from Waitati and Willowbank, initially responded to the call. When they arrived the house was "well alight", he said.

Issues with water supply in the area meant crews from Palmerston and Dunedin were also required, he said.

He said an ambulance was called to check on an occupant of the house, but it was not required and later stood down.

In total, four appliances, two tankers and one assisting vehicle were at the scene, about 25 firefighters in all.

There would have been "extensive damage" to the house, the Fenz spokesman said.