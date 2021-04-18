Crews at large haybarn fire in Winslow, near Ashburton

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze in Winslow at about 6.23am. Photo / NZH

Fire crews are working to protect a house from a large haybarn fire in Winslow, near Ashburton.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze at 6.23am.

He said six fire engines are in attendance.

"We have a large haybarn on fire and three large haystacks. We have firefighters protecting exposures at this stage.

"They're protecting a shelterbelt, a house and unburnt hay at this stage."

There are about 16 firefighters in attendance at 8am, the spokesman said.