Emergency services were called to a workplace accident in Hornby, Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services have rushed to a Christchurch workplace after a reported serious accident.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Humes NZ on Carmen Rd in Hornby at around 12.40pm after a reported accident.

“One person is reported to be in need of medical assistance,” police said.