Henry Matawai Russel had a passion for riding horses, he died in his Hokitika home after a housefire on July 14, 2024. Photo / Supplied

An elderly man who died following a house fire in Hokitika has been remembered as “an incredible man”.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the fire on Hoffman St at 9.10pm on Sunday.

Henry Matawai-Russell, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His ex-wife, Miri Russell told the Herald the family is “devastated”.

“He was an incredible man. Life has thrown a lot at him and his ‘get up and go, never give up’ attitude was just amazing,” she said.