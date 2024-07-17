“We are so devastated that we’ll never get to see him again or talk to him... and for him to be taken this way is just awful.”

Henry Matawai-Russell had a passion for riding horses, he died in his Hokitika home after a house fire. Photo / Supplied

Miri remembers Henry “most of all for his love of horses, riding and hunting”.

Although they parted ways a few years ago, Henry visited Miri at her home in Wairarapa every year.

“When he stayed up here, even with how old he was he would still get up at 5.00 every morning and go out and do his little exercise regime to keep himself fit,” she said.

“Henry just never gave up.”

It is still not known what caused the fire.

Emergency services were called to a fire in Hokitika overnight. Photo / Bevan Conley�

“One person was in the house at the time of the fire and was found unresponsive by emergency services,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it took four crews to put out the “well-involved” blaze.

Hokitika Chief Fire Officer Peter Cuff said shortly after arrival firefighters were made aware there was a person unaccounted for.

“The brigade members searched and found that person and managed to get them out of the house,” Cuff said.

“The firefighters then commenced resuscitation efforts, but it was unfortunately unsuccessful.”

Thirty-five firefighters worked on the scene. An ambulance was also in attendance.

This is the second fatal house fire in the South Island in the past two weeks - following a blaze in a Manapōuri home which claimed the life of a mother and her 11-year-old son.