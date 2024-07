Emergency services were called to a fire in Hokitika overnight.

A person has died after a house fire in Hokitika overnight.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the fire on Hoffman St at 9.10pm last night.

“One person was in the house at the time of the fire and was found unresponsive by emergency services,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it took four crews to put out the “well-involved” blaze.