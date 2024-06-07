Ngātapa face a tough ask tonight when they front against YMP A, and Girls' High will hunt a win tomorrow against GMC Kowhai. Deana Cook for Ngātapa and Pae Wilcox-Taylor for Girls' High will be amongst the action. Photo / Paul Rickard

The best looks set to be saved until last this weekend in Poverty Bay hockey when the much-vaunted YMP A and the in-form Boys’ High meet in the final match.

The 5pm game on Saturday promises to be one of the finest games of the season to date.

“That’s a match between one and two on the men’s table,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“I think it’s a real test for Boys’ High, but I know it’s a test their coach Wade Manson and his players are really looking forward to.

“But the top YMP men’s side are in great form and will be hard to beat.

“They have set the bar quite high this season already,” Scragg said.

The ball starts rolling on the Hain Farming turf this weekend with the 6pm match-up tonight between YMP A and PGG Wrightson Ngātapa in the women’s competition.

“YMP are undefeated this season and they should be too strong for Ngātapa.

“Though Ngātapa have found their way to goal quite regularly lately, and they will make a good go of it.”

Waituhi and LPSC Traktion are to follow them at 7.30pm tonight.

“I think this should be the second-best game of the weekend,” Scragg said.

“If Traktion can lift in intensity, they can foot it with a Waituhi side that knows how to score goals.”

The Saturday programme of games begins at 12.30pm with Gisborne Girls’ High in action against GMC Kowhai.

“Girls’ High are due for a win. They’ve been showing improving form and should capitalise on that against Kowhai.

“But I think Kowhai will make them work for it.”

At 2pm, GMC Green will take on Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea.

“The ‘Green Machine’ all the way in that one,” Scragg said.

“I think the calibre and class of players across the GMC team will be too much for their opposition.”

The 3.30pm fixture features YMP B and LPSC Resene Masters.

“That’s team five versus team six on the men’s table, and it should be a close battle between two teams, who traditionally square off on each quite evenly.”