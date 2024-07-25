Advertisement
Hip-Hop legends The Roots head to Tauranga for one show only

Legendary Hip Hop act and Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots, return to Aotearoa for the first time in nearly 20 years. Photo / Supplied.

Summer Haze, known for throwing hip-hop, soul and roots party in Aotearoa, will give music fans the ultimate farewell to 2024 - hosting legendary hip-hop act ‘The Roots’ at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga.

Here for one exclusive show on December 30, local acts are excited to take the stage before band members like Black Thought and Questlove, a statement said.

The Roots are the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Rolling Stone magazine named them one of the “greatest live bands around”.

Home Brew will open for The Roots NZ exclusive show hosted by Summer Haze. Photo / Supplied.
Playing in Aotearoa for the first time in nearly 20 years, Chali 2na from Jurassic 5 and his dynamic live band The House of Vibe will play with them.

Nominated for 12 Grammy Awards throughout their career, the band is also loved for their annual music festival ‘The Roots Picnic’.

Local legends KORA, Aotearoa Hip-Hop royalty Home Brew, and AMA’s Best Soul RnB queen Aaradhna will add to the local vibe for the Tauranga show.

Producer and DJ Soraya LaPread will take the stage on December 30 during the Summer Haze festival. Photo / Supplied
Taite Music best debut winner Jujulipps and producer & DJ.Soraya LaPread will take the stage too, creating a big moment for hip-hop fans in the Bay of Plenty.

Tickets are on sale at summerhazenz.com from Friday, August 2.

The Roots exclusive ticket pre-sales start Friday 2 August.
