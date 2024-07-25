Legendary Hip Hop act and Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots, return to Aotearoa for the first time in nearly 20 years. Photo / Supplied.

Summer Haze, known for throwing hip-hop, soul and roots party in Aotearoa, will give music fans the ultimate farewell to 2024 - hosting legendary hip-hop act ‘The Roots’ at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga.

Here for one exclusive show on December 30, local acts are excited to take the stage before band members like Black Thought and Questlove, a statement said.

The Roots are the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Rolling Stone magazine named them one of the “greatest live bands around”.

Home Brew will open for The Roots NZ exclusive show hosted by Summer Haze. Photo / Supplied.

Playing in Aotearoa for the first time in nearly 20 years, Chali 2na from Jurassic 5 and his dynamic live band The House of Vibe will play with them.