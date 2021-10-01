Hillsborough armed pursuit, police shooting: Accused man charged, no bail requested

Police shoot armed person after pursuit across Ōtahuhu, Hillsborough in Auckland. Video / Supplied / Dean Purcell

One man arrested after yesterday's Auckland shooting and armed police call-out has had his case mentioned in court and will stay in custody.

Chaos unfolded in the Auckland suburbs of Ōtāhuhu and Hillsborough after a driver allegedly fled police and a firearm was brandished at police and the public.

Today, a 28-year old from Māngere East was charged with presenting a firearm at police, failing to stop, and driving dangerously.

Police on Lilac Grove, Hillsborough after a pursuit ended in a shooting. Photo / Dean Purcell

The most serious of his charges is the alleged firearms offence, which carries a maximum 14-year jail term.

Manukau District Court initially heard he had unspecified "symptoms" so was not brought into the courtroom, but stayed at the nearby police station custody hub.

But then Judge Philip Recordon was told the defendant was under police surveillance for his own well-being, for reasons not linked to Covid-19.

His defence lawyer Harvena-Ata Cherrington appeared for the hearing this afternoon by virtual meeting room.

She sought interim name suppression, and police did not oppose name suppression.

The alleged co-defendant, who is in hospital after the shooting, is yet to be charged and was also granted name suppression.

No bail application was made for the 28-year-old, so he will stay in custody at least until his next appearance on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, the Herald reported police shot an armed man after the vehicle pursuit spanning several suburbs ended in a dead-end street.

Court and car registration details indicate the second car used by the allegedly fleeing driver was a 1997 Honda Civic.

Police said a black Holden was pursued before the driver swapped cars.

The man police shot was critically injured and taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital.

Inspector Matt Srhoj today said the hospitalised man was under police guard.

Police today urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward.