Auckland police shooting: Man under police guard in hospital, co-accused to appear in court

Police shoot armed person after pursuit across Ōtahuhu, Hillsborough in Auckland. Video / Supplied / Dean Purcell

A man shot by police after he pointed a firearm at officers and members of the public during an extensive pursuit across Auckland is recovering in hospital under police guard, while a second man is expected to appear in court today.

The person pointed a firearm at police and members of the public throughout a lengthy car chase from Otahuhu to Hillsborough yesterday morning, until police shot them and they were critically injured.

Police said the driver of the vehicle tried to flee on foot after the car stopped in a dead-end street, Lilac Grove, but was arrested in a nearby cul-de-sac. Two firearms were located throughout the pursuit.

A scene examination at Lilac Grove is expected to be completed today.

Police are continuing to urge members of the public who witnessed yesterday's incident to upload any photos or video footage to an online portal, or contact police.

The man shot by the officers remains in Auckland City Hospital under police guard.

A second man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court later today, although charges have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with footage to assist the investigation can access the portal at boxing.nzpolice.org.

People with general information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210930/4727.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police on Lilac Grove, Hillsborough after a police chase ended with a person being shot by officers. Photo / Dean Purcell

The car was followed by police and the Eagle helicopter after it reversed into one of the police vehicles and drove off before 8:30am yesterday morning.

The car was monitored as it drove "erratically and at speed" around the Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Papatoetoe areas.

Road spikes were successfully deployed, and the vehicle continued to an Ōtāhuhu house and stopped. A man then left the vehicle carrying a firearm before getting back in and drove towards the Southern Motorway, police said.

He drove the wrong way down an on-ramp onto the Southern Motorway before turning around, stopping and getting into another vehicle that was parked on the side of the motorway waiting for him, police said.

Police continued to pursue this car, during which the passenger pointed a firearm at police and the public a number of times. Spikes were again deployed in Ellerslie.

The car was driven down a long driveway on Lilac Grove, and the driver fled while the passenger exited, pointing a firearm at police.

Police fired at the man and he continued to run onto a nearby property where he again presented a firearm at chasing police.

Police subsequently shot the man.