Two alleged drug drivers have been arrested and are facing manslaughter charges following separate fatal crashes in Bay of Plenty last year.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Logan Marsh said investigations into the fatal crashes resulted in the arrests of two men, who are due to reappear before the High Court.

“A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on 3 July, 2024 in relation to a two-vehicle crash on Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday 27 December,” said Marsh.

The Bay of Plenty Times reporter 27-year-old Brayden Tawa, of Pāpāmoa, died in the collision between a car and truck.

Police said Tawa was the front-seat passenger in the car and the male driver was in hospital, mainly for observation due to concussion concerns.

They said the male backseat passenger discharged himself from hospital a day after the crash.

The man driving the truck only had minor injuries.

A section of State Highway 2 at Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Marsh said the 27-year-old man arrested faces charges of manslaughter, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while under the influence of listed drugs causing injury.

A 35-year-old man is also due to reappear in the Rotorua High Court in 2026 in relation to a two-vehicle-crash on SH5, Tapapa, on Wednesday, September 27.

One person died at the scene and two others were injured and taken to hospital.

Marsh said the 35-year-old is also facing charges of manslaughter and driving while under the influence of listed drugs causing injury.

“While these cases are before the courts, I want to acknowledge the victims’ families during this time, as well as the work of our staff in investigating these crashes,” Marsh said.

“These crashes are key examples of why police target the four main behaviours that contribute to crashes which all too often result in fatal and serious injuries – restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.