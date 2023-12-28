Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Aerodrome Rd, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Cameron Avery

The man who died after a car and truck crashed in Mount Maunganui was Brayden Tawa, of Pāpāmoa, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2 on Wednesday night.

In a media statement today, police confirmed Tawa, 27, was the person killed.

Western Bay of Plenty road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter told the Bay of Plenty Times the cause of thecrash was still being investigated.

Hunter said Tawa was the front-seat passenger in the car and the male driver remained in hospital, mainly for observation due to concussion concerns.

He said the male backseat passenger discharged himself from hospital yesterday.

The man driving the truck only had minor injuries.

A section of SH2 at Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 10.17pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said Fenz was alerted to a crash involving a car and truck at about 10.20pm.

“One person was trapped inside,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it assessed and treated three patients, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

“All [were] transported to Waikato Hospital.”

Four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a manager went to the scene.