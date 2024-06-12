US President's son found guilty, homicide investigation in Waikanae and Brad Callaghan before parole board after being jailed for murder. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Tributes are flowing for a Kiwi surfer who went missing after encountering difficulty at a popular Western Australia surf spot on Friday.

The search for 47-year-old Aaron Beveridge has been called off indefinitely by local authorities, pending any new information, 7News reported on Wednesday evening.

The Herald understands the father-of-three is originally from New Plymouth.

7News reported Beveridge was spotted struggling in the water at Surfers Point in Prevelly, Margaret River on Friday afternoon and tough conditions meant the veteran surfer could not be helped by those in the water with him.

Margaret River is almost 300km south of Perth.

An emergency search was immediately launched after the incident, but was suspended over the weekend due to adverse weather conditions.

Beveridge’s father took to social media over the weekend to announce the news.

An emergency search for the 47-year-old launched on Friday was called off indefinitely on Wednesday afternoon.

“On Friday, our son, brother, father, friend, Aaron Beveridge went for a surf in his favourite place in Margaret River. Unfortunately he never returned. Words can not [describe the loss] we are all feeling at this time.”

The Augusta-Margaret River Times reported Beveridge leaves behind a 14-year-old son in Margaret River and two adult daughters in New Zealand.

His mother, who still resides in New Zealand, was also among family sharing their heartbreak on social media, describing the “nightmare” she now lives in.

“A mum’s worst nightmare this weekend. My son Aaron James Beveridge was tragically taken at sea while pursuing his passion for surfing at Margaret River, Western Australia.

“[I] can’t get my head around what’s happening. Hard to process. RIP Aaron.

“You were loved so much by so many people absolutely devastated,” the post read.

The Daily Mail reported; “Mr Beveridge became snared in the Surgeon’s Table. Witnesses reported seeing Mr Beveridge’s surfboard in the ‘tombstone’ position shortly before his leg rope snapped.”

Further tributes described Beveridge as a “great lad” with a calm presence who was always willing to help his mates.

“Rest in peace Aaron Beveridge, every time I’d come to the Margaret River region I’d usually see you around at the beach or the skate park,” one person wrote.

“The town won’t be the same without your car and awesome dog parked in the car park while you go surfing.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.