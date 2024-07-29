Henderson Dairy recalls two batches of raw milk product

“New Zealand Food Safety will work with Henderson Dairy to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence.”

Henderson Dairy is recalling specific batches of its Farm Fresh Raw Milk (unpasteurised) 1 Litre as the product may contain listeria. Photo / Ministry of Primary Industries

A listeria infection could be serious among pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and those with a weakened immune system.

“These products should not be consumed. Return them to Henderson Dairy for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out,” Bishop said.

Listeria differed to other harmful bacteria in that it could grow at refrigerator temperatures, Bishop said.

“You have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the newborn baby.”

However, an infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food.

For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes two to three weeks - or even longer - before symptoms appear.

Bishop said drinking raw milk carried inherent risks because it might contain harmful bacteria that were killed through the pasteurisation process.

“If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.”