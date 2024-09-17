“I asked if there was anything I could help him with, but suddenly he just pushed me aside and jumped into my car,” the woman said in Mandarin.

“I started yelling at him and instinctively put my hand to the door trying to pull the car back, but my finger got caught in the door and the boy sped off.

“Part of my little finger broke and blood started splattering everywhere.”

A police investigation is underway after a woman was seriously injured in a carjacking at Henderson's West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre carpark. Photo / Street View

The woman recalled feeling no pain, but a sense of numbness - and said her mind went blank.

“I didn’t get a chance to react because everything happened so fast, it took just a few seconds, but it has permanently disfigured me,” she said.

“People from the swimming pool quickly came to help me, and the police came, but I was just in a daze.”

The incident happened at the carpark close to the main entrance and staff members from West Wave Centre administered first aid and assisted police with translations.

Police searched the carpark for the missing finger part without success, and the woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

She remained there for three days, and describes feeling “totally lost and helpless”.

Losing her mobile phone during the incident meant she felt disconnected and alone, she said.

“They took my phone, my personal belongings, everything ... I could not contact any of my friends or family,” the woman told the Herald.

“Police have found the car and returned it to me in a damaged state, but everything I had placed inside it is gone.”

The woman said her phone had all her essential contacts in it, and photos of great sentimental value to her.

“I lost my driver’s licence, bank cards, everything in my wallet, and it’s not easy for me with my limited English to re-apply for them,” she said.

Originally from China, the woman moved to New Zealand 30 years ago and has an adult daughter here.

When asked if she could ever forgive the offender, the woman said she believed the boy did not mean to hurt her.

“He just wanted to steal the car and my money, I was just unlucky that my hand got caught in the door,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Government released its first quarterly report for its nine targets - one of which is reduction of violent crime.

Its target - to have 20,000 fewer people suffering an assault, robbery, or sexual assault - was not met.

Instead, there was an increase of 30,000 over the period the survey captured.

Police ethnic liaison officers have visited the woman at her house.

No one else besides the 14-year-old is being sought by police in relation to the incident.

Matt Nash, Leisure Network Services Manager for Auckland Council said “safety of our customers and staff is our utmost priority and we strongly condemn any instances of violent or illegal behaviour at our centres”.

He said the carjacking was an isolated incident.

