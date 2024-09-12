A police investigation is underway after a woman was seriously injured in a carjacking at Henderson's West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre carpark. Photo / Street View

A 14-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services for aggravated wounding following a carjacking incident in Henderson on Sunday that resulted in an elderly Chinese woman losing her pinky finger.

The woman, aged in her early 60s, was understood to have finished her swim at West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in Alderman Drive when her vehicle was allegedly carjacked about 6.30pm outside the centre.

Police attended a report of a vehicle being stolen and said the woman’s hand was caught in the car door during the process, which left her seriously injured.

A witness told the Herald that he saw at least one of the woman’s fingers missing and “there was blood everywhere”.

Police ethnic liaison officers visited the woman at her house yesterday.