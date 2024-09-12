Advertisement
Police refer 14-year-old to Youth Aid Services after woman loses finger in carjacking at West Auckland pool centre

Lincoln Tan
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A police investigation is underway after a woman was seriously injured in a carjacking at Henderson's West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre carpark. Photo / Street View

A 14-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services for aggravated wounding following a carjacking incident in Henderson on Sunday that resulted in an elderly Chinese woman losing her pinky finger.

The woman, aged in her early 60s, was understood to have finished her swim at West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre in Alderman Drive when her vehicle was allegedly carjacked about 6.30pm outside the centre.

Police attended a report of a vehicle being stolen and said the woman’s hand was caught in the car door during the process, which left her seriously injured.

A witness told the Herald that he saw at least one of the woman’s fingers missing and “there was blood everywhere”.

Police ethnic liaison officers visited the woman at her house yesterday.

“Police are continuing to support the victim who is recovering well at home,” a police spokeswoman said.

“No one else is being sought in relation to this incident.”

The victim had been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, police said.

Members of the West Wave Centre assisted police with translations on Sunday.

The witness said police had searched the car park for the missing finger part but could not find anything.

He believed the finger could have been caught in the door of the car as the alleged carjacker drove off.

Henderson-Massey Local Board member Peter Chan said the incident was “an unfortunate one” and that thoughts are with the victim.

“I do not believe there is ongoing danger to others visiting the facility,” Chan said.

“This is just an unfortunate, isolated incident.”

Matt Nash, Auckland Council leisure services manager said the incident involved a person being injured in the course of a vehicle allegedly being stolen.

“A pool centre staff member called emergency services, and staff members administered first aid to the victim before Hato Hone St John and NZ Police arrived at the site,” Nash said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

He said the safety of customers and staff were of utmost priority and the council strongly condemned any instances of violent or illegal behaviour at its centres.

