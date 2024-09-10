“The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

A source told the Herald the woman was of Chinese ethnicity, and she “lost some fingers from her hand”.

“Several police officers attended but they were not able to find her fingers,” the source said.

He said the carjacking happened in the carpark outside West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre, and a Chinese staff member assisted police with translations.

“The woman was so brave, she appeared calm when speaking to police through the staff member,” the source said.

“I saw the lady being attended to by the front counter by a West Wave staff. I was shocked and surprised by how calm she was despite missing a few fingers from her hand and her leg was badly bruised.”

The witness said there was a lot of blood on the floor from the entrance to the counter.

He said the lady appeared to be in her early to mid 60s and had been at West Wave alone.

The police spokeswoman said the vehicle involved in the incident has since been recovered.

“Police are speaking to three people in relation to this,” she said.

Auckland Council, which runs West Wave Pool, has been approached for comment.

