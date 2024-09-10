Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Woman seriously hurt in carjacking at Henderson’s West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre carpark

Lincoln Tan
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

A woman has been seriously injured after her hand got caught in a car door during a carjacking incident in West Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a vehicle being stolen from the carpark of a commercial premises in Alderman Dr in Henderson about 6.30pm on Sunday.

“Police investigations are in the early stages following a report of a carjacking in Henderson on Sunday, which left a woman injured,” she said.

“Police understand a person has taken the victim’s car and, in the process, the victim’s hand has been caught in the car door.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

A source told the Herald the woman was of Chinese ethnicity, and she “lost some fingers from her hand”.

“Several police officers attended but they were not able to find her fingers,” the source said.

He said the carjacking happened in the carpark outside West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre, and a Chinese staff member assisted police with translations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The woman was so brave, she appeared calm when speaking to police through the staff member,” the source said.

“I saw the lady being attended to by the front counter by a West Wave staff. I was shocked and surprised by how calm she was despite missing a few fingers from her hand and her leg was badly bruised.”

The witness said there was a lot of blood on the floor from the entrance to the counter.

He said the lady appeared to be in her early to mid 60s and had been at West Wave alone.

The police spokeswoman said the vehicle involved in the incident has since been recovered.

“Police are speaking to three people in relation to this,” she said.

Auckland Council, which runs West Wave Pool, has been approached for comment.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand