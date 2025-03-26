Advertisement
Hells Angels New Zealand: Murray Michael Matthews arrested in Spain after two years on run from US officials

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A member of the Hells Angels New Zealand has been arrested in Spain after two years on the run.
Murray Michael Matthews, a patched member of the Auckland branch of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, has been arrested in Spain after more than two years on the run.

Matthews - who also goes by Angelo - and his Kiwi business partner Marc Patrick Johnson flew to Romania in 2020 to meet with the country’s Hells Angels boss Marius Lazar and finalise a deal to smuggle 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand.

In reality, their purported drug supplier was an undercover agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the US.

The Romanian police alleged Johnson and Matthews were arrested “immediately after negotiating the payment of a quantity of cocaine ... to be transmitted to New Zealand”.

Hells Angels New Zealand member Murray Michael Matthews has been arrested in Madrid, Spain. Photo / Guardia Civil
Hells Angels New Zealand member Murray Michael Matthews has been arrested in Madrid, Spain. Photo / Guardia Civil

Lazar was extradited to Texas and convicted of drug conspiracy, importing cocaine and conspiracy to commit murder. He was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

However, Matthews and Johnson escaped authorities after being granted bail and went on the run.

In a video posted on YouTube, Spain’s Civil Guard said Matthews has now been captured as part of operations codenamed “Fontana” and “Correcaminos.”

He could be seen wearing his Hells Angels New Zealand patch in the arrest video.

Police National Organised Crime Group Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the arrest was the result of the extensive efforts of teams from the New Zealand Police who worked with counterparts in Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“The charges he faced are extremely serious and it’s a great result knowing he is back in custody and will be held to account for what he’s alleged to have done,” he said.

“Through the National Organised Crime Group, New Zealand Police has been collaborating with our counterparts overseas to provide whatever assistance and intelligence we could that would help local police track and capture him.

“This is a fantastic example of agencies working across jurisdictions, countries and continents to find someone who, we believe, is a real threat – and this was aided by the fact that he was wearing his New Zealand patch.”

Williams said the gang are known as a violent outlaw gang with outposts across the world.

“The gang uses those links to carry out illegal activities,” he said.

“This arrest hammers home the message that no matter where you run to, police won’t stop looking for you.”

