- Hells Angels New Zealand gang member arrested in Spain after two years on the run from US officials.
- Murray Michael Matthews was initially arrested in Romania in 2020 for conspiracy to import 400kg worth of cocaine into New Zealand.
- Police National Organised Crime Group Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the result was due to multi-country co-operation.
Murray Michael Matthews, a patched member of the Auckland branch of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, has been arrested in Spain after more than two years on the run.
Matthews - who also goes by Angelo - and his Kiwi business partner Marc Patrick Johnson flew to Romania in 2020 to meet with the country’s Hells Angels boss Marius Lazar and finalise a deal to smuggle 400kg of cocaine into New Zealand.
In reality, their purported drug supplier was an undercover agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the US.
The Romanian police alleged Johnson and Matthews were arrested “immediately after negotiating the payment of a quantity of cocaine ... to be transmitted to New Zealand”.