Hells Angels New Zealand member Murray Michael Matthews has been arrested in Madrid, Spain. Photo / Guardia Civil

Lazar was extradited to Texas and convicted of drug conspiracy, importing cocaine and conspiracy to commit murder. He was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

However, Matthews and Johnson escaped authorities after being granted bail and went on the run.

In a video posted on YouTube, Spain’s Civil Guard said Matthews has now been captured as part of operations codenamed “Fontana” and “Correcaminos.”

He could be seen wearing his Hells Angels New Zealand patch in the arrest video.

Police National Organised Crime Group Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the arrest was the result of the extensive efforts of teams from the New Zealand Police who worked with counterparts in Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“The charges he faced are extremely serious and it’s a great result knowing he is back in custody and will be held to account for what he’s alleged to have done,” he said.

“Through the National Organised Crime Group, New Zealand Police has been collaborating with our counterparts overseas to provide whatever assistance and intelligence we could that would help local police track and capture him.

“This is a fantastic example of agencies working across jurisdictions, countries and continents to find someone who, we believe, is a real threat – and this was aided by the fact that he was wearing his New Zealand patch.”

Williams said the gang are known as a violent outlaw gang with outposts across the world.

“The gang uses those links to carry out illegal activities,” he said.

“This arrest hammers home the message that no matter where you run to, police won’t stop looking for you.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

