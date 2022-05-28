Voyager 2021 media awards
Heather du Plessis-Allan: Work-baby balance is doable — with partner's help

4 minutes to read
Heather du Plessis-Allan and son Iggy pictured while isolating with Covid-19.

NZ Herald

OPINION:

So you want to know what it was like going back to work full time with a 2-month-old?

It was like a screaming-face emoji. You know that emoji that looks like Macaulay Culkin in

