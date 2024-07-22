The health agency was formed in 2022 by the previous Labour government, which merged the country’s 20 district health boards with the intention of creating a more joined-up health system.
Modelled after the UK’s National Health Service, Health NZ was responsible for running all public hospitals and health services.
But Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said yesterday he had serious concerns around the agency’s oversight as well as overspending of around $130 million a month.
He blamed the previous government for mismanaging its health reforms, resulting in “an overly centralised operating model, limited oversight of financial and non-financial performance, and fragmented administrative data systems which were unable to identify risks until it was too late”.