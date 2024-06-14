Advertisement
Health and Disability Commission taking years to investigate complaints amid ‘significant pressure’

Isaac Davison
By
6 mins to read
Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell told MPs last month 11 per cent of its investigations were more than two years old. Photo / Dean Purcell

The country’s health watchdog is being swamped by complaints and struggling to keep up. It says a modest boost in resourcing will help, but must convince a Government cracking down on public sector spending.

The

