Health Minister Shane Reti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Shane Reti and Finance Minister Nicola Willis are set to make a health announcement this morning.

Today’s announcement is expected to relate to health targets the Government included as part of its 100-day plan, including a target for 90 per cent of patients to get cancer management within a month of a decision to treat.

That target was an increase on National’s campaign policy which had set a target of 85 per cent.

Other health targets for the Government were around child immunisation rates and the waiting times for emergency departments, specialist appointments and elective treatments.

Today’s update comes as the Government faces criticism for not delivering on National’s pledge to fund 13 cancer drugs.

Although the Government allocated more than $16 billion across the next three Budgets for health services and cost pressures – it failed to fund the promised cancer drugs, breaking a key election pledge.

However, Willis has said an announcement on that will come in the near future, but has not indicated how far away it will be.