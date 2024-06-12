Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital Markets Report: Quick takes on Nicola Willis’ first Budget

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis (centre) with (from left) Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop, Shane Jones (obscured), David Seymour and Winston Peters, on the way to the debating chamber for the reading of Budget 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis (centre) with (from left) Christopher Luxon, Chris Bishop, Shane Jones (obscured), David Seymour and Winston Peters, on the way to the debating chamber for the reading of Budget 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

When push comes to shove, what voters want from a Budget is what the Government they voted into power had promised they would do in order to get those votes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business