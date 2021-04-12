Website of the Year

New Zealand|Crime

Head Hunters gang pad targeted in shooting

7 minutes to read
The Auckland pad of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang has been targeted in a brazen shooting over the weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

As police launch an operation targeting heavy firepower in the hands of the gangs and organised criminals, someone has opened fire on the Auckland headquarters of the Head Hunters gang. Detectives remain tight lipped but the early suspects are a new gang deported from Australia with a reputation for violence.

The spiritual home of the Head Hunters has been sprayed with semi-automatic gunfire in a brazen attack.

The Marua Rd address of the gang's East chapter in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie was targeted just

