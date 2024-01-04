A police spokesman has confirmed Yvonne Bond’s death in hospital on March 3 is still the subject of an active investigation. Photo / supplied by partner

A police spokesman has confirmed Yvonne Bond’s death in hospital on March 3 is still the subject of an active investigation. Photo / supplied by partner

Three Hawke’s Bay families are still waiting for answers months after their loved ones died in unexplained circumstances in separate incidents in 2023.

Police have confirmed three deaths in Hawke’s Bay in 2023 are still considered unexplained, as of December 19.

There are no deaths in Tararua in 2023 that remain unexplained.

“Unexplained deaths” do not include deaths currently subject to homicide investigations or people who have been missing for prolonged periods with no body found.

Of the three unexplained deaths, one is awaiting a coronial hearing and another is awaiting a legal opinion.

The case of Yvonne Bond, Onekawa

A police spokesman confirmed Yvonne Bond’s death in hospital on March 3 was still the subject of an active investigation, and the matter was to be reviewed as of December 6.

A police spokesman has confirmed Yvonne Bond’s death in hospital on March 3 is still the subject of an active investigation. Photo / supplied by partner

Bond, 46, was hospitalised on February 20 2023, after suffering serious injuries at a Dunlop Rd property in Onekawa, Napier.

Her family say those injuries included a crack along the length of her skull.

She was initially treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, before being transferred to Wellington Hospital, where she died on March 3.

Bond’s partner, Shane Thorne, told Hawke’s Bay Today in March he had found her lying on her back and unconscious behind his workshop and he had no idea what had happened to cause the injuries.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said at the time that police were “investigating as you would a homicide”, but he wouldn’t go as far as to call it a homicide investigation.

The property in Mahia where the unexplained death of Dylan Marc Wiremu Blake and, later, an alleged arson are understood to have taken place months apart. Photo / Anon

The case of Dylan Marc Wiremu Blake, Mahia

There will likely be further investigation into the death of a man in Mahia after it was earlier referred to the coroner.

A helicopter, police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to a sudden death at a property on Kaiwaitau Rd in Mahia about midday on July 6.

A police spokeswoman confirmed in December the deceased was Dylan Marc Wiremu Blake, aged 42.

Detective Inspector Martin James said at the time police were establishing the circumstances of the death and treating it as unexplained.

A police spokesman said in a statement in September Blake’s death would be referred to the coroner.

“Police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner,” the police spokesman said at the time.

However, a police spokesman confirmed on December 6 there was still an active investigation, the case was to be reviewed and further investigation was likely.

Mahia residents, who did not want to be named for privacy reasons, said they understood the property where the unexplained death took place was the same one set alight by an alleged arsonist in November.

Police responded to reports of a fire on Kaiwaitau Rd, between Mahanga Rd and Ormond Rd, late at night on Sunday, November 26.

“Luckily there were no serious injuries,” a police statement said.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ conducted a scene examination and further inquiries resulted in charges being laid against a 23-year-old man who was arrested on December 14.

He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Monday, January 8, facing two charges of wilfully damaging property by explosive/endangering life, and wilfully setting fire to property/endangering life.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay rescue craft the Celia Knowles and surf lifesavers off Whirinaki beach in July, during the search for Rowen Aupouri. Photo / Ian Cooper

The case of Rowen Aupouri, Whirinaki Beach

After a police investigation, the unexplained death of Rowen Aupouri is now with the coroner, and his family is still waiting for answers.

Aupouri, of Napier, was spotted at the water’s edge by Whirinaki Rd residents about 8.25am on July 23

Fully clothed, his body was discovered washed ashore about 10.15am.

Police at the time said the death was being treated as unexplained and sought information from anyone who was travelling along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge about 6.30pm on July 21, particularly if they saw anyone with or near a Mazda station wagon.

A police spokesman confirmed the case was with the coroner.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz