Police investigating death of Napier woman found with unexplained injuries

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Napier woman who was found in Onekawa with serious injuries two weeks ago.

The woman was hospitalised on 20 February, after being taken to a local medical centre with serious injuries.

She was initially treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, before being transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said the woman had died in Wellington Hospital on Friday.

“Police extend our condolences to her family and loved ones,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said it was believed the woman sustained her injuries sometime between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February at an address on Dunlop Rd, in the Onekawa industrial area.

“The woman’s injuries are currently unexplained and Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred,” he said.

If you have information which could assist police enquiries, you can contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230222/3278.