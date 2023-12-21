Police on Jellicoe St, Hastings, after an assault that has led to the death of a man. Photo / NZME

Police on Jellicoe St, Hastings, after an assault that has led to the death of a man. Photo / NZME

Police have started a homicide investigation after the death of a man who was critically injured in suburban Hastings early on Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault in the vicinity of Jellicoe Street and Hood Street, about 3am.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital where he underwent surgery yesterday, but he had since passed away, police said.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or anyone who was in the Jellicoe Street/Hood Street area at the time and may have information which could assist our enquiries, and also are seeking any Jellicoe Street residents who may have relevant CCTV footage.

People can help, by either calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, and people are being asked to reference file number 231220/1498.