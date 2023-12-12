Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Police investigate break-in at Taradale shop

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a commercial premises in Taradale.

Police were called to a commercial address “being broken into” on Gloucester St in Taradale on Tuesday around 4.10am.

Police did not locate anyone at the time of the incident, but enquiries are ongoing.

Hamish McKay to speak at East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa

Hamish McKay is probably best known as one of the nation’s top sports journalists but he’s a real country lad at heart.

Broadcaster Hamish McKay is the keynote speaker at next year's East Coast Farming Expo Property Brokers Muster in Wairoa.

He is the keynote speaker at the East Coast Farming Expo Property Brokers Evening Muster and event organiser Sue Wilson said he will bring plenty of rural humour and straight talking to the popular two-day February event.

The 2024 East Coast Farming Expo is a two-day mid-week gathering (February 21-22) for sheep and beef producers focusing on farming smarter. The annual event is this year being held at the Wairoa Race Course and includes exhibits, outdoor demonstrations and seminars.

It’s a chance for farmers to talk one-on-one with industry innovators and leaders and has become a key go-to for the region’s farmers, as well as attracting some from further afield.

“Farming has never stood still. Every day there are learnings to be shared,” said McKay. “The Expo is a meeting of the minds . . . a chance to listen, discuss, challenge and get the very latest on all levels.”

The Property Brokers Evening Muster is on Wednesday, February 21, at 6pm. Tickets are $20 and include canapes with a cash bar.

The Expo is a gathering of speakers, presenters, exhibitors, advisors, innovators and more is a key event for East Coast sheep and beef farmers. For more information and tickets visit http://www.eastcoastexpo.co.nz/

Winning second division Lotto and Powerball ticket sold in Bay View

One Lotto player is $35,096 richer thanks to a winning ticket sold in Bay View, Napier.

Bay View Four Square sold the ticket, which was one of 15 tickets around the country to win the Lotto Second Division and the only ticket to win the Powerball Second Division in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Agriculture industry recognises horticultural scientist from Hawkes Bay

Hawkes Bay horticultural scientist David Manktelow has won a prestigious Syngenta Growth Award in Sydney, Australia.

David Manktelow is the owner of Applied Research and Technologies Ltd.

Manktelow was a joint winner in the community and people category that recognises growers and advisers who make a leading contribution to their community, workers and fellow growers in the agriculture sector.

Manktelow is the owner of Applied Research and Technologies Ltd who said he is passionate about improving industry uptake of truly sustainable production practices.

“I think this is the most consequential decade that any of us will live through, in terms of change with production and the energy that is needed to drive production. I do see a really important future for high quality horticultural production, and production of grains and legumes.

“There are challenges and they are bigger than what we can afford to address ourselves, so we need to work together.”











