Police cordon in place after ‘unexplained’ death in Māhia

A helicopter, police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to a sudden death at a property in Māhia.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Kaiwaitau Rd, Māhia at 12.02pm on Thursday.

They responded, sending an ambulance, one first response unit and a helicopter to the scene.

Detective Inspector Martin James said police were “making enquiries after a sudden death”.

James said they are establishing the circumstances of the death and “at this stage, it is being treated as unexplained”.

Emergency services responded to a sudden death at a property on Kaiwaitau Rd, Māhia on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Google

Police were conducting a scene examination and cordons were in place on Thursday afternoon.