Police cordon in place after ‘unexplained’ death in Māhia

A helicopter, police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to a sudden death at a property in Māhia.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Kaiwaitau Rd, Māhia at 12.02pm on Thursday.
They responded, sending an ambulance, one first response unit and a helicopter to the scene.
Detective Inspector Martin James said police were “making enquiries after a sudden death”.
James said they are establishing the circumstances of the death and “at this stage, it is being treated as unexplained”.
Police were conducting a scene examination and cordons were in place on Thursday afternoon.